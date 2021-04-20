First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $227,000 Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

