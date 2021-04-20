First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $262,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

