First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $300,000 Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.