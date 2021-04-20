First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $391,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.