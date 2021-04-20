First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) versus Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.54%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 18.99% 4.67% 0.65% First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.95 million 4.64 $40.24 million $0.78 20.74 First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.44 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 29, 2020, the company operated through a network of 37 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

