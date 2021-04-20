First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.76% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXN. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.85.

