FirstCash (FCFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstCash stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

