FirstEnergy (FE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FE opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

