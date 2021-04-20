Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

