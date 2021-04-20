Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.