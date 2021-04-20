Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $112,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of DFP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.07. 39,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $31.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

