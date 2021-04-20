Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of PFO opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

