Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 2,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.18 million, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Danske raised Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 709,419 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

