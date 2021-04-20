Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

FGETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.