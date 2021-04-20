Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Fluor worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Fluor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

FLR opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.