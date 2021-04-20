Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.