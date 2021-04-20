Flux Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.04 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Flux has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $23.04 million and $477,335.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.00417843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00169331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00195050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004872 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 148,600,693 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.