Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 32,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after buying an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

