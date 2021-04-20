Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 5,911 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2,264.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

