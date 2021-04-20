Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.86

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.86 and traded as high as C$55.26. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 2,774,278 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

