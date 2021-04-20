FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading 53.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $206,943.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

