Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAD) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.92. 90,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 88,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

