ForTube Market Cap Hits $41.77 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and approximately $21.30 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00642140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars.

