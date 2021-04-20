Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.76

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and $299,810.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00271530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.61 or 0.00964277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.74 or 0.00651687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.30 or 0.99577944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

