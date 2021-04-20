Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

