Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDP opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

