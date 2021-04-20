Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 8.3%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.65. 41,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,123,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 586.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

