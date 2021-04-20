Furucombo Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $1.82 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00274168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00665963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.86 or 0.00932840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.24 or 0.99985727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

