Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $177.92

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.92, but opened at $163.89. Futu shares last traded at $153.02, with a volume of 111,858 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.