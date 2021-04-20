FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.52.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

NYSE FRC opened at $175.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.