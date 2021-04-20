FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AECOM Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AECOM in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

NYSE ACM opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

