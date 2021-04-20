FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

