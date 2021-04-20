FY2022 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Decreased by KeyCorp

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.37.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of CONE opened at $73.64 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 106.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.