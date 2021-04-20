Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

