Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GTES. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.40 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

