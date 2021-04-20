Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 862,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 53,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.