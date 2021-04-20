Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $180.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

