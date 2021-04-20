Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 513 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,584,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

