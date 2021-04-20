Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $76.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.