Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 76 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

