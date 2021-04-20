Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

