GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. GATX also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. GATX has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.20.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

