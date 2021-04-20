Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $127.83 million and $10.83 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00067564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.95 or 0.00646040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,617,825 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

