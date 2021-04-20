General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,678,586. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

