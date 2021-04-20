Gentex Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.