Gentex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,222% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.

GNTX opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Gentex has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

