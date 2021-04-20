Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ upbeat 2021 view sparks optimism. However, automotive segment sales are likely to be weighed down on demand headwinds due to the Covid-19 resurgence. Capex for 2021 is projected in the band of $275-$325 million, implying a significant uptick from $158 million recorded in 2020. Rising capex may clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $120.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $132,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.