Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $479.41

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 479.41 ($6.26) and traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,096 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 508.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Genuit Group (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.