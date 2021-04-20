GET Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $53.83 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $53.83 million and $1.87 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00008462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.06 or 0.00644608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

