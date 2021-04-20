Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.75.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.59. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

